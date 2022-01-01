Dangerous wind chills grip southern Minnesota, northern Iowa

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm With Dangerous Cold to Impact Today and Tonight... .A significant storm system with moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area today. The combination of strong north winds and fluffy snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and cause significant travel problems in the areas affected. In addition, bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will occur through most of the event with sub-zero wind chills expected through tonight when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values will extend into Sunday morning over most of the region. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&