Dangerous wind chills grip southern Minnesota, northern Iowa

...Significant Storm With Dangerous Cold to Impact Today and
Tonight...
.A significant storm system with moderate to heavy snow over
portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area today.
The combination of strong north winds and fluffy snow will cause
blowing and drifting snow and cause significant travel problems
in the areas affected. In addition, bitter cold temperatures and
dangerous wind chills will occur through most of the event with
sub-zero wind chills expected through tonight when the coldest air
of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values will
extend into Sunday morning over most of the region.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&