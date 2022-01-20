Dangerous wind chills continue throughout Thursday

Another arctic cold morning as wind chills have been as low as -30. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Thursday at noon and very low wind chills are expected again Friday morning. Sunny skies are expected through the end of the workweek, and temperatures will begin to moderate by Friday afternoon as highs are back near 10. Aside from the very cold temperatures, we're tracking a few chances for snow. Minor chance Friday Night, but a better chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday and again Sunday night into Monday. After that, another shot of arctic air moves back in by midweek.