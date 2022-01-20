 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Through Noon Today...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause dangerously cold
wind chills for central Iowa through noon today. Another bitter
cold night is also forecast tonight into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...All of Northern Iowa

* WHEN...Until noon today

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional advisories for bitter wind
chills will be possible again tonight into early Friday. Please
check later forecasts for information and areal coverage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and
gloves.

&&

Dangerous wind chills continue into Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Feels-like
Patterson, Jared

Another arctic cold morning as wind chills have been as low as -30. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Thursday at noon and very low wind chills are expected again Friday morning. Sunny skies are expected through the end of the workweek, and temperatures will begin to moderate by Friday afternoon as highs are back near 10. Aside from the very cold temperatures, we're tracking a few chances for snow. Minor chance Friday Night, but a better chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday and again Sunday night into Monday. After that, another shot of arctic air moves back in by midweek.

Recommended for you