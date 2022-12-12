County breakdown: Winter Weather Advisory for some, Wind Advisory for others

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Freezing Rain Potential Late Tonight into Tuesday Morning... .A strong winter storm is set to impact much of the region including Iowa. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle or freezing rain is expected across portions of north and northwest Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning. This may produce substantial glazing before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon. In addition, strong winds are forecast for much of the state on Tuesday as well. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Areas Affected: Anoka; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Freeborn; Hennepin; Isanti; Le Sueur; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Wright
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Emmet; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central and Northwest Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.