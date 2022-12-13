County breakdown: Winter Weather Advisory expands to more counties

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Freezing Rain or Freezing Drizzle Continues this Morning... .A strong winter storm has begun to move into the region and will provide opportunities for some hazardous winter weather. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle or freezing rain will continue across portions of northwest and northern Iowa this morning. This may produce substantial glazing before changing to rain by the afternoon. In addition, strong southeast winds are expected for much of the state on today. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to continue, mainly as freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch may be possible. Winds gusting to around 40 mph this morning.
* WHERE...Portions of Northwest into North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, especially for areas that see icing overnight into Tuesday morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower
...Winter Storm Impacts Tonight Through Thursday.. .A strong winter storm affects parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and northern Wisconsin between this morning and Thursday. Initial impacts affect parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this morning with the possibility of freezing rain. In northern Wisconsin, a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow arrives tonight. By Wednesday morning, a quarter inch of ice may coat roadways, trees, and power lines in these areas. Travel will likely be hazardous. This ice, coupled with strong winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph, may result in localized tree damage and power outages. Snow sets in by Wednesday morning with a prolonged light to moderate snowfall through Thursday. This forecast is very sensitive to temperatures, which will be right near freezing. If temperatures warm a few degrees above freezing, icing will be reduced. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell County. In Minnesota, Dodge and Mower Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Freeborn; Steele; Waseca
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Most of central and southern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.