Complex spring system to bring severe threat, potential winter storm

Weather Alert

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region... .A complex storm system will move into the region Thursday through Saturday bringing a variety of weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and light snow could occur north of I94 tonight. The main impactful snow is expected Friday night. Rain changes to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the heaviest snow is expected to fall north of I94 with around 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south, amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will remain elevated Saturday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting of snow in open areas. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&