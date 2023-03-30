 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will move into the region Thursday
through Saturday bringing a variety of weather with it including
heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy snow. A wintry mix with some
freezing rain and light snow could occur north of I94 tonight. The
main impactful snow is expected Friday night.

Rain changes to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this
time, the heaviest snow is expected to fall north of I94 with
around 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south, amounts are
less confident due to potential differences in when the rain
switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow will make
it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the backside of
the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced visibilities and
some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will remain elevated
Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Complex spring system to bring severe threat, potential winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
severe risks friday afternoon

A complex winter storm is taking aim at the center of the country, including the Upper Midwest. This storm looks to bring several different forms of weather to our area.

Starting Thursday afternoon, our initial wave of rain chances enter in from the west. This rain will remain on the lighter side through the afternoon and into the evening. By the overnight, increasing temperatures will bring heavier and more scattered activity.

severe weather risk

Friday morning will feature off-and-on showers with the occasional rumble of thunder possible. By Friday afternoon, our focus will turn to severe weather chances. 

As the center of the storm system spins over us, the placement of the north-moving warm front will determine who could be seeing the highest chances for severe development.

As of Thursday morning, the highest chances for our area encompass the southwestern corner, including Charles City and Decorah. The rest of the area also falls into a severe risk area, however chances decrease the further north you go.

severe threats

As for the biggest threats, damaging wind gusts should be expected as the storms pass from 3pm to 7pm Friday. There remains a notable chances for tornado and large hail development as well.

Once the severe threat has passed, the storm system continues its spin from west to east. As it does, we'll begin to enter the "cold sector". Leftover rain will turn into snow Friday night through Saturday morning.

winter storm watch

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect from 7pm Friday to 1pm Saturday for our northern counties, including Olmsted, Dodge, Steele, Wabasha, Winona, and Goodhue. 3-6" of snow could fall in this area and strong winds may cause blowing and drifting snow.

After the entirety of the storm passes, high temperatures will skyrocket on Sunday, helping to melt whatever snow sticks during Saturday morning's event.

Recommended for you