Complex spring system to bring severe threat, potential winter storm

A complex winter storm is taking aim at the center of the country, including the Upper Midwest. This storm looks to bring several different forms of weather to our area.
Starting Thursday afternoon, our initial wave of rain chances enter in from the west. This rain will remain on the lighter side through the afternoon and into the evening. By the overnight, increasing temperatures will bring heavier and more scattered activity.
Friday morning will feature off-and-on showers with the occasional rumble of thunder possible. By Friday afternoon, our focus will turn to severe weather chances.
As the center of the storm system spins over us, the placement of the north-moving warm front will determine who could be seeing the highest chances for severe development.
As of Thursday morning, the highest chances for our area encompass the southwestern corner, including Charles City and Decorah. The rest of the area also falls into a severe risk area, however chances decrease the further north you go.
As for the biggest threats, damaging wind gusts should be expected as the storms pass from 3pm to 7pm Friday. There remains a notable chances for tornado and large hail development as well.
Once the severe threat has passed, the storm system continues its spin from west to east. As it does, we'll begin to enter the "cold sector". Leftover rain will turn into snow Friday night through Saturday morning.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect from 7pm Friday to 1pm Saturday for our northern counties, including Olmsted, Dodge, Steele, Wabasha, Winona, and Goodhue. 3-6" of snow could fall in this area and strong winds may cause blowing and drifting snow.
After the entirety of the storm passes, high temperatures will skyrocket on Sunday, helping to melt whatever snow sticks during Saturday morning's event.