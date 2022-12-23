Blizzard Warning remains in effect: Here's the latest

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...North central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Winds gradually subside late tonight with improving visibilities.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibilities and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches possibly result in sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight... Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45 mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Wind Chill Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight... Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45 mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Wind Chill Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Sibley; Steele; Waseca
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties. For much of central and east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions, but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Sibley; Steele; Waseca
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties. For much of central and east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions, but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...North central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Winds gradually subside late tonight with improving visibilities.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibilities and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches possibly result in sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties. For much of central and east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions, but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Goodhue County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes..
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties. For much of central and east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions, but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Goodhue County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes..
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.