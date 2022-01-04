You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already
existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and
20s below zero central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in
rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around
unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning issued for Olmsted, Dodge, Mower and Fillmore counties

  • Updated
  • 0

Affected Area

Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties

Description

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected with winds gusting as high as 50 mph and whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches.

WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause isolated power outages. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, slow down and use extra caution. Have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN NORTH IOWA

Affected Area

Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday morning

Description

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero central and north. WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday morning. WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around unsecured objects.

