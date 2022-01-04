Blizzard Warning issued for Olmsted, Dodge, Mower and Fillmore counties

Affected Area

Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties

Description

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected with winds gusting as high as 50 mph and whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches.

WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause isolated power outages. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, slow down and use extra caution. Have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN NORTH IOWA

Affected Area Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday morning