Blizzard Warning issued for entire viewing area beginning Thursday

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...Prolonged Winter Storm To Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some... .Very powdery snow will begin to spread into the region later today and overnight, accumulating 3 to 6 inches across the entire area. The snow will taper off Thursday morning, with winds increasing as the afternoon progresses. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold over the Next Few Days... Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday! A powerful winter storm will begin impacting the region today and last into Friday night. A significant multifaceted event is expected, including periods of concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned later today through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow is beginning this afternoon and will continue intermittently through early Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if stranded outside.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Floyd; Howard; Mitchell
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Steele; Waseca
...ACCUMULATING SNOW TODAY FOLLOWED BY GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow is overspreading the region today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through this evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin a bit later. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Winneshiek
