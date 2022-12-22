Blizzard Warning goes into effect today: Here's the latest

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Winneshiek
...Winds To Increase With Whiteout And Blizzard Conditions... .The accumulating snow will come to an end today with additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected. Behind the snow, northwest winds will increase with the strongest winds expected overnight into Friday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected that will create whiteout to blizzard conditions from blowing snow with the worst conditions occurring west of the Mississippi River. Cold air will also spread in with the strong winds. Expect bitterly to dangerously cold winds of 20 to 40 below from tonight into Christmas morning. In these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Winneshiek, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Today and Friday... Blizzard Warning in effect Thursday through Friday night. A region of snow is moving across central and southern Iowa very early this morning. This snow will continue to shift off to the east this morning before diminishing with the main accumulating snow done by noon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common this morning. The wind will increase more this afternoon and peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions. Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday morning. Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.
* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of Interstate 80.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and life threatening if stranded outside.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Today and Friday... Blizzard Warning in effect Thursday through Friday night. A region of snow is moving across central and southern Iowa very early this morning. This snow will continue to shift off to the east this morning before diminishing with the main accumulating snow done by noon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common this morning. The wind will increase more this afternoon and peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions. Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday morning. Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.
* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of Interstate 80.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and life threatening if stranded outside.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Sibley; Steele; Waseca
...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. For the Blizzard Warning, whiteout conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Winds To Increase With Whiteout And Blizzard Conditions... .The accumulating snow will come to an end today with additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected. Behind the snow, northwest winds will increase with the strongest winds expected overnight into Friday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected that will create whiteout to blizzard conditions from blowing snow with the worst conditions occurring west of the Mississippi River. Cold air will also spread in with the strong winds. Expect bitterly to dangerously cold winds of 20 to 40 below from tonight into Christmas morning. In these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Winds To Increase With Whiteout And Blizzard Conditions... .The accumulating snow will come to an end today with additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected. Behind the snow, northwest winds will increase with the strongest winds expected overnight into Friday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected that will create whiteout to blizzard conditions from blowing snow with the worst conditions occurring west of the Mississippi River. Cold air will also spread in with the strong winds. Expect bitterly to dangerously cold winds of 20 to 40 below from tonight into Christmas morning. In these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Floyd; Howard; Mitchell
...Winds To Increase With Whiteout And Blizzard Conditions... .The accumulating snow will come to an end today with additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected. Behind the snow, northwest winds will increase with the strongest winds expected overnight into Friday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected that will create whiteout to blizzard conditions from blowing snow with the worst conditions occurring west of the Mississippi River. Cold air will also spread in with the strong winds. Expect bitterly to dangerously cold winds of 20 to 40 below from tonight into Christmas morning. In these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, falling snow. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Goodhue County.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, falling snow. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Goodhue County.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.