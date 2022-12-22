Blizzard Warning goes into effect today: Here's the breakdown by county

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming... .Snow was pushing east of the area with new snow totaling about 3 to 5 inches. Northwest winds are on the increase across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, gusting to 30 mph already, causing drifting snow and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values in southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero. Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong through Friday night. The likelihood of 50 mph wind gusts has increased in Wisconsin from Interstate 90 and north, prompting a Blizzard Warning for Friday and Friday night. Whiteout conditions and significant drifting are expected in areas, especially in open, rural areas across parts of Wisconsin, southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected depending on your location. With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, increasing winds and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard and widespread whiteout conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills to 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold through Friday... Blizzard Warning in effect This Afternoon through Friday night. A region of snow is moving across southeast Iowa late this morning. This snow will shift to the eastern Iowa this afternoon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common over the region for the remainder of today. Winds will peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa. Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday morning. Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as 40 mph this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.
* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of Interstate 80.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and life threatening if stranded outside.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Wind Chill Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Sibley; Steele; Waseca
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. For the Blizzard Warning, whiteout conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Dakota; Goodhue
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Dakota County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
