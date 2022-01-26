Arctic air has settled into the region and we will dealing with some of the coldest temperatures we've has so far this winter season. Our temperatures will be dropping to near -20 tonight, before southerly winds kick in and begin to warm things up. Once the wind does kick in, there will be a period of time early Wednesday morning when wind chill values may reach -40. With these cold of conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so bundle up very well, especially if you're planning to be outside for an extended period of time. Temperatures will be warming back up on Wednesday as highs reach 20 degrees during the evening.
ARCTIC AIR: Dangerous wind chills to begin Wednesday
- By Aaron White
- Updated
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
