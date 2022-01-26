 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Continues Through Midday Today...

.Cold temperatures and bitter cold wind chill values continue
into midday today for northern Iowa. While winds are light, air
temperatures have dropped below zero across the area with
temperatures of 15 to 20 below zero continuing in parts of
northern Iowa. Wind chill values of 20 to 35 below zero, or
colder, will persist through mid morning to midday today, the
coldest values in northern and northeastern Iowa this morning.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

ARCTIC AIR: Dangerous wind chills continue Wednesday morning

Patterson, Jared

Arctic air has settled into the region and we will dealing with some of the coldest temperatures we've has so far this winter season. Our temperatures will be dropping to near -20, before southerly winds kick in and begin to warm things up. Once the wind does kick in, there will be a period of time early Wednesday morning when wind chill values may reach -40. With these cold of conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so bundle up very well, especially if you're planning to be outside for an extended period of time. Temperatures will be warming back up on Wednesday as highs reach 20 degrees during the evening.

