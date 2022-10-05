 Skip to main content
After a mild start to the week, cooler temperatures are on the way

Colder Air Moving In

Get ready! Colder air is fast approaching, and temperatures may be dropping below freezing tomorrow night and likely Friday night. A cold front is moving in from the north, and will arrive overnight and into Thursday. This will clear out the rain showers, but will usher in much cooler air for Thursday and Friday. High will be in the 50s on Thursday, but will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark on Friday. It's likely that temperatures will drop below freezing Friday night, and a widespread freeze is possible across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

