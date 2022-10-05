Get ready! Colder air is fast approaching, and temperatures may be dropping below freezing tomorrow night and likely Friday night. A cold front is moving in from the north, and will arrive overnight and into Thursday. This will clear out the rain showers, but will usher in much cooler air for Thursday and Friday. High will be in the 50s on Thursday, but will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark on Friday. It's likely that temperatures will drop below freezing Friday night, and a widespread freeze is possible across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
After a mild start to the week, cooler temperatures are on the way
Aaron White
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today