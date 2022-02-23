Accumulating snowfall on Thursday; Winter Weather Advisory issued in northern Iowa

Our next weather maker is set to arrive for Thursday, bringing widespread snow to Iowa and Minnesota. With temperatures expected to be in the teens during the day, the snow will be light and fluffy in nature. The snow will accumulate through the afternoon and evening, and roads will become fully snow covered. Take it slow and allow for extra time driving home Thursday evening. Regarding snowfall accumulation, a general 1-3" is expected for most locations, but some could pick up as much as 4", especially across southern Minnesota. Conditions will improve by Friday, and some of this snow will melt on Saturday as temperature warm back above freezing.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow with 2 to 3 inches of accumulation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Davis; Grundy; Jasper; Mahaska; Marshall; Poweshiek; Tama; Wapello
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast, central and southeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Boone; Cerro Gordo; Dallas; Franklin; Hamilton; Hardin; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Story; Warren; Wright
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.