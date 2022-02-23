Accumulating snowfall on Thursday; Winter Weather Advisory issued in northern Iowa

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&