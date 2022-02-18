A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for today: Here's what it means for you

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Wright
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Hardin; Kossuth; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible... .A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon and move through the remainder of the state by early this evening. Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to accompany its passage. The stronger snow showers may produce squalls with brief but intense snow rates and low visibilities. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to 50 mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low visibilities may accompany any stronger snow showers and squalls.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. Peak winds 4 pm to 8 pm.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected with the potential for brief visibility reductions below a quarter of a mile in any falling snow. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...The band of snow moves through between 2pm and 6pm with strong winds, blowing snow, and rapidly falling temperatures this evening into tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures quickly fall late this afternoon and evening. This may lead to a flash freeze of any roads that are wet from melting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected with the potential for brief visibility reductions below a quarter of a mile in any falling snow. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.
* WHEN...The band of snow moves through between noon and 4pm with strong winds, blowing snow, and rapidly falling temperatures late this afternoon into tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures quickly fall late this afternoon and evening. This may lead to a flash freeze of any roads that are wet from melting snow.