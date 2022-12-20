A massive winter storm is on the way, and here's what to expect based on where you live

Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.
* WHERE...All of central Iowa
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night. Snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Strong winds and extreme cold Thursday into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions. Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...High Impact Winter Storm Looking Likely... .A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow and high winds which will create blowing snow and possibly blizzard and whiteout conditions. Arctic air filtering in behind the system will create dangerously cold wind chills. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible through Thursday night. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes starting Wednesday evening. Strong winds and additional snowfall could cause tree damage and power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 to 40 below could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you have travel plans ahead of the Christmas weekend, consider altering or delaying them if possible.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...High Impact Winter Storm Looking Likely... .A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow and high winds which will create blowing snow and possibly blizzard and whiteout conditions. Arctic air filtering in behind the system will create dangerously cold wind chills. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible through Thursday night. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes starting Wednesday evening. Strong winds and additional snowfall could cause tree damage and power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 to 40 below could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you have travel plans ahead of the Christmas weekend, consider altering or delaying them if possible.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Areas Affected: Freeborn; Steele
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS WEEK... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS WEEK... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation