Warming up to cool down at the Polar Plunge!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tomorrow is Rochester's "Warm-up to the Polar Plunge" to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Minnesota .
The event will be at Whistle Binkies on the Lake and will have activities all day long, starting at 8:30 in the morning with breakfast. The Rochester Flyers Special Olympics athletes and coaches will also be there!
Other events tomorrow include: bean bad tournament, ice fishing contest, bowling, golf, and a silent auction. And all the proceeds go to Special Olympics Minnesota.
Rich Batchelor has been organizing the pre-Polar Plunge event for about six years and is even considered a "super plunger," meaning he has plunged 24 times in a 24-hour time span.
He says the frigid water is more than worth it.
"Special Olympics Minnesota is a wonderful organization that's very deserving. So in any way that I can help by raising money, by donating money, by donating my time...it's a very worthwhile thing to me and to everybody else that's involved with the plunge," said Batchelor.
Batchelor says anyone is welcome to both the Warm-up event tomorrow and to the Polar Plunge next Saturday.