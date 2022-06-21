Valent BioSciences awarded financial assistance for expansion

OSAGE, Iowa - A big employer in North Iowa is growing.
Valent BioSciences is expanding their Osage facility. The project will include fermentation and recovery equipment, a new pilot plant facility, and expanded warehouse and office space, among other additions. The Iowa Economic Development Authority is awarding nearly $32 million in project tax benefits, which will go towards the project.
Mayor Steve Cooper says the town, and the area as a whole, has benefitted from the company since they opened their doors in 2014, and this expansion builds on that relationship.
"All of North Iowa has benefitted from them being here. We do have people that work at this plant that live in Charles City and St. Ansgar. This has helped the whole region. This isn't just an Osage project, this has helped all of North Iowa."
While the expansion will include additional jobs, there are some concerns regarding local housing for new employees. However, Cooper says local housing stock is a good problem to have for the 'City of Maples,' and there are plans in the works to address the issue.
"Housing is an issue for us, but some of our other industries announced they were expanding. There are some things to help eliminate and alleviate the problem of housing that we have now."
The company pledges that the expansion will use some forward thinking practices that would cut down on CO2 emissions, energy usage and wastewater volumes. Construction on the expansion is slated to start this summer, and is expected to be completed by mid-2024.