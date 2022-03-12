Uber adding temporary surcharge because of high gas prices

KIMT NEWS 3.- Anyone planning on using Uber soon should be prepared to spend more. Beginning this week, using the rideshare will be more expensive as the company rolls out a new surcharge.
The surcharge will be an extra 0.45 to 0.55 per trips because of how high gas prices are.
Rochester resident Brian Benge doesn't use Uber much but his wife Jodi does.
"Part of me understands because that's also coming out of that small business owner in my opinion so quick rising prices are already going to cut into something that has very little monetary gain without tips," Benge tells KIMT News 3.
Benge's wife says she probably wouldn't use it as much knowing there's a fee attached to it.
Max Friend is a former Uber driver and understands why the surcharge is necessary.
"The thing that I think about the most with the surcharge is where is that money going to," explains Friend. "I understand that it needs to happen I just hope it's off setting the out of pocket costs of the drivers as oppose to going into the company's pocket because they're the ones that buy the gas."
Although gas prices hit a record average on Friday of $4.33 a gallon nationwide, the surcharge will not cover the full cost of gas for Uber drivers. Drivers though will receive 100 percent of the surcharge.
The surcharge goes into effect Wednesday. Uber says it will last at least 60 days.