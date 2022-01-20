 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Through Noon Today...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause dangerously cold
wind chills for central Iowa through noon today. Another bitter
cold night is also forecast tonight into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...All of Northern Iowa

* WHEN...Until noon today

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional advisories for bitter wind
chills will be possible again tonight into early Friday. Please
check later forecasts for information and areal coverage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and
gloves.

&&

Two simple steps to order free at-home COVID tests

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT NEWS 3 - This week is the official rollout of the White House's initiative to mail four free at-home COVID-19 tests to the front doors of millions of Americans.

You start by going online to covidtests.gov and click the big blue button on the homepage. That will take you right to the U.S. Postal Services page to place your order for the COVID-19 tests.

All the information that's required is your name and your address. Once that's all filled out, you click "check out now" and you're all set.

It's that easy!

The orders should ship within 7-12 days.

There is a one order limit for each household and the tests are "Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests" which give you results in less than 30 minutes.

The tests work if you do or not have symptoms and whether or not you're vaccinated.

If you do have COVID-19 symptoms and your at-home test is negative, health experts still recommend to get an in-lab PCR test to make sure.

Recommended for you