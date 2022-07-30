 Skip to main content
Two dead and one injured in Worth County crash

  • Updated
  • 0

WORTH COUNTY, IA. - Two people are dead and one is injured following a Friday night crash in Worth County.

Three-year-old Thielen Fausnaugh from Northwood and 45-year-old John Hinderschied from Albert Lea were killed in a three-car crash that was reported just before 10:30 Friday night.

A car driven by 24-year-old Maggie Harvey was northbound on HW 65 and crossed he center line. The car struck another car head on that was driving south bound, driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid, before rolling into a ditch.

The car driven by Harvey then rolled and came to stop on its top in the middle of the roadway - then a third car driven by 62-year-old Dennis Stoneking hit Harvey's car and caused it to go into a ditch.

Hinderscheid was pronounced dead at the scene, along with Fausnaugh - who was a passenger in Harvey's vehicle. Harvey sustained injuries from the crash.

All three were transported to Mercy.

