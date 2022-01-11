Austin's "Paint the Town Pink" kick-off event postponed

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin's 12th annual "Paint the Town Pink" program was supposed to kick-off today, but was postponed due to concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases.
"Paint the Town Pink" is a program to raise money and awareness for cancer research, and has raised over $2 million for cancer research at The Hormel Institute since its start.
"Being a medical research organization, our whole mission is to protect people's health and keep them healthy. It just seemed the prudent thing to do to not bring together a large group of people. Especially when there is eating and drinking and mask removal," said The Hormel Institute's Director of Development and External Relations Gail Dennison.
Even though today's kick-off events have been postponed, The Hormel Institute is still planning to have its "Plunging for Pink" and "Paint the Rink Pink" events later this month, as they are both outdoors.
Although COVID-19 has postponed some in-person events, the mission remains constant.
"It's called Paint the Town Pink but it really supports research for all cancers. And, what this means to all of us at the institute, is that we're all in this together. Research always is the answer to what is going to come to a breakthrough, to therapy, to prevention," said Dennison.
There has not yet been a date chosen to reschedule today's events.
You can find out more about other "Paint the Town Pink" events, here.