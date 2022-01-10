IRS facing backlog ahead of tax season

KIMT NEWS 3.- With tax season nearly upon us, the IRS will be accepting 2020-2021 Federal tax returns on January 24. The IRS is already warning tax payers of processing delays.
The delays are due to pandemic and limited funding. CPA Bill Neitz says many of his clients haven't received their 2020 refund.
According to Neitz there are lot of factors contributing to the delays including two stimulus payments from 2020 being reconciled on tax returns and the child tax credit.
"Those have to be reconciled on the return as well," says Neitz. "These are going to be important for the person preparing them themselves or the practitioner preparing them to have those letters to make sure they know how much they received to make sure they can reconcile it correctly on the tax return."
Taxpayer assistance centers are also facing staffing shortages.
"What they need is more people in customer service. As a practitioner it's even difficult for me to call and talk to somebody and it's nearly impossible for a regular taxpayer to call and contact them."
Filers have until April 18 to complete their return. Treasury officials are recommending taxpayers get their tax returns filed sooner rather than later. The IRS says if you are owed a refund, the typical turnaround is still 21 days if you opt for direct deposit.