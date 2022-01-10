Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire at the end of the month

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been providing additional support to families for decades. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, additional benefits called Emergency-SNAP (ESNAP) benefits to help out just a little bit more throughout these hard times.
If you receive SNAP benefits, ESNAP benefits are automatically added to your EBT card. The ESNAP benefits can be used at four different stores for online shopping and pick-ups.
The additional benefits started in March of 2020 in response to the pandemic and have been renewed every month since. But, they are scheduled to end at the end of January.
"And we hope to continue that. It is reliant on the Federal Health and Human Services federal emergency, which is expected to expire at the end of January," said Minnesota Department of Human Services Assistant Commissioner Tikki Brown. "Although, we have heard that it may be extended an additional three months. So, we hope that's the case and we can continue to provide these extra benefits."
Brown said just under $450,000 people in Minnesota receive SNAP benefits and each person receives about $213 a month.
Through the pandemic, the MN Department of Human Services has also increased their outreach. More information on these benefits can be found on their website, here.