A fatal year on Minnesota roads: how law enforcement is gearing up for NYE weekend

  Updated
The Rochester Police Department is focusing on DWI enforcement ahead of New Years and extra enforcement shifts started the day before Thanksgiving. We look at the numbers since then.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota law enforcement reminds us ahead of New Year's Eve Weekend: drinking and driving do not get along.

The state employed extra seasonal DWI enforcement shifts the day before Thanksgiving and have had 30 'special' shifts since that start.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said their office has made 12 DWI arrests during the this increased wave.

Sergeant Troy Christensen with Minnesota State Patrol said there were 155 DWI arrests just last week - which is lower than they have seen in past holiday weekends.

"If you are arrested for a DWI, the violation is going to cost around $10,000, you're going to lose your license, and then you have to pay all the reinstatement fees," said Sgt. Christensen. "But you're fortunate if you are arrested and removed off the roadway compared to taking a life, or possibly losing your own life."

Since the start of the year, there have been nearly 500 highway deaths in Minnesota, the highest the state has seen since 2007.

"500 deaths, this year. 500 families impacted by deaths on our highways," said Sheriff Torgerson. "And it's due to no seatbelts, distracted, DUIs, speed, all that stuff. Everything is preventable. Every one of them is preventable."

Sgt. Christensen said the state has seen 2,000 more DWI arrests this year than last.

Safe alternatives to getting behind the wheel impaired are: designating a sober driver, Uber, Lyft, or staying the night where you are.

Arrive alive this holiday season.

