Ways to keep your car and valuables safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There have been around 12 reports of stolen items from people's cars just over the last couple weeks, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office gives some tips on how to keep these valuables safe:
- First and foremost, always remember to lock your car when you leave it - even if you're just running a quick errand.
- Keep all your valuables (especially purses) out of sight - either in the glove box, center console, or trunk. But, it's always safest to take them with you when you can.
- Park where there is a lot of light and either foot or vehicle traffic.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Captain James Schueller said most of the county's reports have occurred along the Douglas Trail. So if you're planning on taking advantage of the warmer weather today and getting outside, make sure to take these precautions.
Capt. Schueller also reminds us to be careful with those remote car starters that come in handy when the temperature starts to drop.
"People have the keyless remotes now, they go out - especially in the cold weather - to start the car and then they leave the second key fab in the center console or the glove box or somewhere else in the vehicle. And then anyone who happens to come through there can drive away with the car," said Capt. Schueller.