...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

StormTeam 3: Dense Fog Christmas Eve Morning

8AM UPDATE: Dense fog advisory expanded through the rest of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota as fog continues to worsen.
 
Are you driving Christmas Eve morning for the holiday weekend? Be aware that FOG/DRIZZLE will develop this morning. Fog will be PARTICUALRLY DENSE in IOWA along I-35 as warm winds flow out of the south. This fog is continuing to push into Southern Minnesota
 
Be very careful, and consider delaying travel south on I-35 towards Des Moines until at least around 12pm. Drizzle could be possible with all this as well.

