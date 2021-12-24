StormTeam 3: Dense Fog Christmas Eve Morning

8AM UPDATE: Dense fog advisory expanded through the rest of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota as fog continues to worsen.
Are you driving Christmas Eve morning for the holiday weekend? Be aware that FOG/DRIZZLE will develop this morning. Fog will be PARTICUALRLY DENSE in IOWA along I-35 as warm winds flow out of the south. This fog is continuing to push into Southern Minnesota
Be very careful, and consider delaying travel south on I-35 towards Des Moines until at least around 12pm. Drizzle could be possible with all this as well.