Rudd continues to rebuild after tornado

RUDD, Iowa - The town of Rudd continues to clean up following an EF-1 tornado slamming into town earlier this month. And though Christmas Day has passed, the generosity is not stopping.
At Tanks Bar & Grill, they have been closed since high winds tore part of their roof off during the December 15 storm. In addition, the bar sustained some interior damage. Without power for a few days, it was a race against time, but the restaurant donated some food to those in need before it spoiled.
Manager Megan Larson continues to spread holiday cheer.
"I've had a few people reach out to me about getting lists for Christmas gifts for the families that did lose them, or weren't able to buy enough because they weren't able to work for a few days. it's been really awesome."
As work continues to get back to some sense of normalcy, Larson is thankful for all the donations that have poured into the community to help those affected.
"We had Osage, Floyd, Marble Rock, Charles City...it has been overwhelming the amount of support from everybody."
The public can still contribute to a GoFundMe account that is raising money to rebuild the library that was heavily damaged in the storm. Over $9,200 have been raised so far. In addition, Tanks customers can purchase gift certificates as the bar continues to work towards reopening around New Year's.