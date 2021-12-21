Bear Creek Services volunteers spread holiday cheer by wrapping gifts for their residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bear Creek Services provides group homes for over a hundred people with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries.
This holiday season they are finding another way to help the people they work with by bringing them a little bit of Christmas cheer.
Throughout the last couple of months, Bear Creek residents have submitted wish-lists and the community has stepped up to fulfill those wishes.
Over the last three days volunteers have wrapped over 500 gifts.
Bear Creek Services put up Christmas trees at local businesses with wish lists from some of Bear Creek's residents.
The community donated gifts of all sorts - from a 55 inch tv - to toiletries - to fishing equipment.
Pam Alberts, Bear Creek events and volunteer coordinator says these gifts mean a lot to the people they work with - oftentimes they don't have family to spend the holidays with.
“They have no idea they're going to receive this amount of gifts from the community, so to see all these gifts in one room unwrapped it just fills your heart with so much joy knowing total strangers wanted to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities,” says Alberts.
Residents are thankful for the gift of family this holiday season.
“I hope they get a chance to be with their families,” says resident Tracy.
Resident Chad adds, “ Thank you guys for coming out here.”
The gifts will be distributed to 13 group homes and independent living apartments throughout Rochester.
This is the 21st year of wrapping gifts for Bear Creek Services. Volunteers will finish up gift wrapping - and even start handing out those gifts Wednesday.