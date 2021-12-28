Community Kitchen of North Iowa names new executive director

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix from Central Into Northern and Eastern Iowa Today... .Light snow will begin early this morning, then change to light freezing rain or a wintry mix by the morning commute. Slick roads and travel impacts will be possible at times. In central Iowa temperatures will rise above freezing before noon, but in northeastern Iowa a light wintry mix may persist until this evening due to cooler temperatures. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Much of northeastern Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact travel during both the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&