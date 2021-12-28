You are the owner of this article.
...Light Wintry Mix from Central Into Northern and Eastern Iowa
Today...

.Light snow will begin early this morning, then change to light
freezing rain or a wintry mix by the morning commute. Slick roads
and travel impacts will be possible at times. In central Iowa
temperatures will rise above freezing before noon, but in
northeastern Iowa a light wintry mix may persist until this
evening due to cooler temperatures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Much of northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact
travel during both the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Community Kitchen of North Iowa names new executive director

  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - Recently, longtime Community Kitchen of North Iowa executive director Amanda Ragan announced she was retiring after 25 years at the helm. Now, her successor has been chosen.

Karen Handeland is no stranger to the Kitchen, as she's been a volunteer for the last six months, primarily during their evening meal service, and fell in love with it. She notes that the Kitchen plays a pivotal role in the fight to end hunger in North Iowa.

"It's just as simple as we are feeding the hungry. That comes in all shapes and sizes, and if you don't see it, you're not aware of the need."

The Coulter native credits Ragan, the volunteers, and the people who the Kitchen serves weekly for building such a strong program, and is looking forward to continue that mission.

"This really is a community based program. I'm honoring to take the baton from Amanda, and continuing to do good things here in Mason City."

As for any changes, Handeland says there won't be anything major, though she is hoping to grow the Kitchen's volunteer base, and encourages anyone who may not be familiar to volunteer.

