Tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Mississippi and Tennessee

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds
Overnight...
.A potent storm moving across southern and eastern Wisconsin will
bring impactful winter weather to parts of the area overnight.
Rain will transition to snow toward midnight and continue
overnight before diminishing around sunrise. This snow will be
heavy at times, especially north of Interstate 90 where rates
could exceed an inch per hour in parts of southeast Minnesota and
west-central Wisconsin. Farther north, across north-central
Wisconsin, rates up to 2 inches an hour will be possible
overnight. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations to occur
and with the heavy, wet nature of the snow, power outages and
tree damage could occur.
The highest totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for
portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin.
Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor
County in north-central Wisconsin. Farther south, snow totals up
to 3 inches will be possible.
In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from
35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling
snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Rain will transition to snow toward midnight and continue
overnight before diminishing around sunrise. The highest snow
totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for portions of
southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Amounts up to
10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County in north-
central Wisconsin. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause
some blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and north central and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
