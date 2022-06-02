 Skip to main content
Three dead after shooting outside an Ames church

Police investigating fatal shooting outside lodge in Ames

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.

The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m. The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

