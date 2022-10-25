Taopi still recovering after massive tornado struck this spring

TAOPI, Minn. - The city of Taopi was devastated by an EF-2 tornado that left the town in pieces this April.
The severe storm split the town of Taopi apart with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
When the town was left in dire need of repair, the State of Minnesota recognized the residents' struggle and awarded emergency funds for restorative efforts.
"What had happened when the tornado hit is Governer Walz came down and then when we declared a disaster May 19th, we actually signed the formal paperwork," said Amy Lemmey, emergency manager at Mower County.
"What that did is that opened up the state public assistance funds, which is a 75 percent to 25 percent match," Lemmey said.
This means that 75% of the funds toward recovery will come from the state, while the rest will be left to the town and county to cover.
Much of the community has pitched in to bring their town back together, from restoring roofs, siding, and other damage to houses in the area to planting new trees to replace many that were lost to the severe weather.
