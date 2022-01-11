StormTeam 3: Warmer Temps Arrives With Multiple Chances for Snow

TUESDAY:
High temps climb into the 30s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and windy conditions out of the SW. Some snow will melt thanks to above freezing temps. But more heat in the atmosphere means more energy which means...
WEDNESDAY:
The first of multiple chances for snow arrives early Wednesday morning. This chance is small and scattered, so not everyone will see snow even if others do. A chance for a freezing drizzle in the mix could complicate the morning commute for some. High temps again well above average in the 30s on a partly sunny day.
THURSDAY:
Chance number 2. A quick burst of snow is possible again Thursday morning during the commuting hours. High temps slightly cooler but still in the low 30s on a cloudy day. With temps still above average, the atmosphere will try even harder to correct this...
FRIDAY:
A large winter storm system will roll across the Midwest and east Friday into Sunday with snow in its wake. The exact track it will take across the Midwest is not certain yet, but some accumulating snowfall Friday for us seems a good bet, so some of us probably see several inches and maybe a few of us see a bit more. Stay tuned for more updates on this system.