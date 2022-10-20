Storm system could bring severe thunderstorms and snow to the Upper Midwest this weekend

A strong storm system is expected to build out into the Upper Midwest this weekend. Out ahead of it, southerly winds will bring in warmer air as highs are expected to reach the 70s across southern Minnesota and Iowa. With the warm air present, and enough energy available, scattered thunderstorms may develop along a cold front by Sunday Night and a few of the storms could become severe, especially across western Iowa. Large hail and damaging wind gusts would be the main concerns.
Behind the storm system, colder air will move in across the Dakotas, Montana, and Wyoming, and as the storm system builds up more, snow will develop and some parts of western North Dakota, eastern Montana, and into southern Canada could pick of several inches of snow.
It's still a few days out for this storm system to take shape, but it will likely bring some impacts across the Upper Midwest late this weekend and early next week.