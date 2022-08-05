Wrestler Bennett Berge will compete at the U20 World Championships

KIMT News 3 Sports - Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge is competing on the biggest wrestling stage for his age group.
"I'm just super excited for the opportunity. I don't want to take anything for granted. I get to represent USA. It's amazing. It's going to be fun," says Bennett.
He wrapped up his high school career at Kasson-Mantorville with five state titles.
He has been working hard qualifying for the world trials and then winning it all.
He will be representing Team USA in Bulgaria for the U20 World Championships.
"Nothing different than a normal match. I mean, I can't go out thinking that wow, this is the biggest stage I've ever wrestled on. Which it probably is, but I've wrestled on some pretty big stages and it's not like it's anything new. It's still a competition. I need to go out and wrestle it like any other match," says Bennett.
He went to the Olympic Training Center this summer to prepare.
Bennett thinks he has an edge on the other countries competing.
"I would say for sure my pace of wrestling. Keeping the pace up in that six-minute match. These other countries I don't think like wrestling very hard. So the second period, I think I can score a lot of points and hopefully end some matches," says Bennett.
He leaves in just six days and competes August 16-17.
Good luck to Bennett!