 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Wednesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Baseball 

Hayfield 4, Houston 0 

PEM 12, St. Charles 5 

Mankato West 3, Century 2 

Spring Grove 7, Wabasha-Kellogg 6 

Mabel-Canton 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1 

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 11, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 0 

Rushford-Peterson 13, JWP 2

Chatfield 6, Triton 1 

Pine Island 5, Lourdes 4 

Dover-Eyota 9, GMLOK 3

IA Prep Baseball 

Janesville 15, Riceville 5 

Mason City 10, Des Moines East 1 

Mason City 10, Des Moines East 0 

Lake Mills 21, Belmond-Klemme 9

Bishop Garrigan 7, Estherville Lincoln Central 1

Newman Catholic 10, North Butler 0 

Rockford 11, West Fork 1 

South Winneshiek 3, St. Ansgar 1 

Eagle Grove 17, West Hancock 2  

IA Prep Softball 

Riceville 10, Janesville 7 

Central Springs 9, Osage 4 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31, Forest City 16 

North Union 13, North Iowa 1 

West Fork 12, Rockford 0 

Eagle Grove 11, West Hancock 1 

Bishop Garrigan 5, Algona 1 

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse 

Owatonna 11, JM/Lourdes 3

Recommended for you