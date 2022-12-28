 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Wednesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Hayfield 74, Triton 59

Cannon Falls 76, Lyle-Pacelli 60

Dover-Eyota 50, Winona Cotter 48

Dawson-Boyd 68, Rushford-Peterson 35

Lewiston-Altura 60, Prairie du Chien 56

Spring Grove 83, Higher Ground Academy 39

Randolph 69, Lanesboro 59

Goodhue 87, Grand Meadow 37

Albert Lea 82, St. Charles 70

Kasson-Mantorville 60, Faribault 53

Blooming Prairie 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 34

La Crescent-Hokah 69, Pine Island 56

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Hayfield 56, Blooming Prairie 22

Spring Grove 58, West Lutheran 43

Winona Cotter 42, Pine Island 18

Grand Meadow 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 39

Prairie du Chien 51, Dover-Eyota 41

Rushford-Peterson 43, Annandale 36

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Lyle-Pacelli 18

Spring Grove 58, West Lutheran 43

Waseca 44, Lewiston-Altura 32

Hayfield 56, Blooming Prairie 22

Goodhue 73, Triton 19

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 7, Windom 5 

Albert Lea 5, Bloomington Kennedy 2

Mayo 6, New Richmond 2

East Ridge 5, John Marshall 1 

Luverne 6, Lourdes 1 

Fargo South/Shanley 6, Century 1 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Dodge County 4, Delano/Rockford 2

Visitation 3, Mayo 1 

Waseca 2, Century 1 

Recommended for you