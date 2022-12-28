Wednesday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Hayfield 74, Triton 59
Cannon Falls 76, Lyle-Pacelli 60
Dover-Eyota 50, Winona Cotter 48
Dawson-Boyd 68, Rushford-Peterson 35
Lewiston-Altura 60, Prairie du Chien 56
Spring Grove 83, Higher Ground Academy 39
Randolph 69, Lanesboro 59
Goodhue 87, Grand Meadow 37
Albert Lea 82, St. Charles 70
Kasson-Mantorville 60, Faribault 53
Blooming Prairie 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 34
La Crescent-Hokah 69, Pine Island 56
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Hayfield 56, Blooming Prairie 22
Spring Grove 58, West Lutheran 43
Winona Cotter 42, Pine Island 18
Grand Meadow 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 39
Prairie du Chien 51, Dover-Eyota 41
Rushford-Peterson 43, Annandale 36
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Lyle-Pacelli 18
Spring Grove 58, West Lutheran 43
Waseca 44, Lewiston-Altura 32
Hayfield 56, Blooming Prairie 22
Goodhue 73, Triton 19
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 7, Windom 5
Albert Lea 5, Bloomington Kennedy 2
Mayo 6, New Richmond 2
East Ridge 5, John Marshall 1
Luverne 6, Lourdes 1
Fargo South/Shanley 6, Century 1
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 4, Delano/Rockford 2
Visitation 3, Mayo 1
Waseca 2, Century 1