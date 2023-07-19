Wednesday sports scores By Mary Peters Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here are the sports scores from Wednesday. KIMT News 3 Sports - IA Prep State Softball Van Meter 10, Central Springs 9 Amateur BaseballRochester 8, Elko 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Follow Mary Peters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Community The Rochester Law Enforcement Memorial is nearly underway, will keep fallen officers remembered forever Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports The Albert Lea High School robotics team is heading to the World Championship Updated Apr 6, 2022 Ag News StormTeam 3: Wind Shift Impacts Friday and Saturday Temps Updated Dec 2, 2021 Cerro Gordo County StormTeam 3: Aurora Spotting Possible Tonight Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports Wednesday sports scores Updated Jun 22, 2023 Iowa Trial for Iowa man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set for January 2023 Updated Aug 2, 2022 Recommended for you