Wednesday sports scores

  Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Wednesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

IA Prep State Softball 

Van Meter 10, Central Springs 9 

Amateur Baseball

Rochester 8, Elko 3

