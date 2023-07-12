 Skip to main content
Wednesday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Wednesday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

Northwoods League 

Duluth 10, Rochester 5 

Amateur Baseball 

Stewartville-Racine 6, Rochester 3 

