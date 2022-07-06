 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday sports scores

  • 0
KIMT Sports.PNG

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

IA Prep Baseball 

Newman Catholic 11, Lake Mills 1 

West Hancock 6, St. Edmond 2 

Nashua-Plainfield 4, St. Ansgar 3 

South Winneshiek 2, Rockford 0 

Osage 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1 

Forest City 5, Clear Lake 1 

IA Prep Softball 

Newman Catholic 5, St. Ansgar 3 

Central Springs 10, Emmetsburg 0 

North Butler 8, Riceville 0 

South Hardin 6, West Fork 3 

Lake Mills 7, Belmond-Klemme 5 

Osage 8, Eagle Grove 5 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Clear Lake 4 

Algona 12, Forest City 0 

Crestwood 8, New Hampton 2 

Recommended for you