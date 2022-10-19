 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Wednesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football 

Kasson-Mantorville 28, Owatonna 21 

Bethlehem Academy 20, Rushford-Peterson 13 

Fillmore Central 69, Winona Cotter 21 

Hayfield 20, Randolph 14

Lyle-Pacelli 45, LeRoy-Ostrander 0 

Mabel-Canton 22, Southland 16

Austin 63, Albert Lea 6 

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 21, JWP 0 

Mayo 38, Byron 12 

Chatfield 28, Goodhue 20 

Kingsland 68, Grand Meadow 32

St. Charles 28, Lewiston-Altura 14

La Crescent-Hokah 42, Pine Island 21

Stewartville 54, John Marshall 0 

Lourdes 35, Lake City 14

Spring Grove 28, Lanesboro 6

Triton 14, Dover-Eyota 7 

NRHEG 40, WEM 12

Winona 44, Century 21

IA Prep Volleyball

AGWSR 3, North Iowa 0 

Aplington-Parkersburg 3, Central Springs 1 

Lake Mills 3, Belmond-Klemme 0 

Osage 3, New Hampton 0 

Riceville 3, West Fork 0 

Tripoli 3, St. Ansgar 0 

Union 3, Forest City 0 

Recommended for you