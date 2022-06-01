Wednesday prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse
Century 7, Owatonna 2
MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse
Lakeville North 21, Mayo 7
MN Prep Baseball
Farmington 5, Century 1
John Marshall 11, Owatonna 1
Lakeville South 5, Mayo 3
Albert Lea 4, Marshall 2
IA Prep Softball
Newman Catholic 11, Rockford 1
Osage 3, North Butler 1
Bishop Garrigan 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
Central Springs 10, West Fork 3
Lake Mills 12, Eagle Grove 0
Webster City 7, Clear Lake 1
IA Prep Baseball
West Hancock 12, North Iowa 2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7, Bishop Garrigan 5
Newman Catholic 15, Rockford 0