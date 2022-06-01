 Skip to main content
Wednesday prep sports scores

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse 

Century 7, Owatonna 2 

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse

Lakeville North 21, Mayo 7

MN Prep Baseball 

Farmington 5, Century 1 

John Marshall 11, Owatonna 1 

Lakeville South 5, Mayo 3 

Albert Lea 4, Marshall 2 

IA Prep Softball 

Newman Catholic 11, Rockford 1 

Osage 3, North Butler 1 

Bishop Garrigan 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3 

Central Springs 10, West Fork 3 

Lake Mills 12, Eagle Grove 0 

Webster City 7, Clear Lake 1 

IA Prep Baseball 

West Hancock 12, North Iowa 2 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7, Bishop Garrigan 5

Newman Catholic 15, Rockford 0 

