 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday night prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is a look at sports scores from Wednesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Byron 67, Pine Island 44

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Byron 53, Pine Island 32 

Recommended for you