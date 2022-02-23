 Skip to main content
Wednesday night prep sports scores

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 2, Proctor/Hermantown 6

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Dodge County 5, John Marshall 1

Winona 3, Austin 0

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 54, GTRA 49 

Dunkerton 82, Newman Catholic 75

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Fillmore Central 61, Cotter 45 

Hayfield 77, Randolph 54

Kasson-Mantorville 52, Pine Island 39

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Bishop Garrigan 74, Riceville 33 

Dike-New Hartford 75, West Fork 21

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Lyle-Pacelli 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 54

United South Central 54, Leroy-Ostrander 49

Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons 61, Schaeffer Academy 32 

