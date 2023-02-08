 Skip to main content
Wednesday girls' section hockey scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Wednesday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Owatonna 8, Century 2

Lakeville North 14, Mayo 0 

Winona 4, Austin 1 

