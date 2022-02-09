Wednesday girls' prep hockey section results By Mary Peters Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here is a look at the girls' prep hockey scores on Wednesday night. KIMT News 3 Sports - Northfield 10, Mayo 0 Lakeville South 11, Century 0 Lakeville North 6, Dodge County 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Follow Mary Peters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Iowa Little Britches Rodeo Comes to North Iowa Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports NIACC knocks off #6 Iowa Western Wednesday night Updated Feb 3, 2022 Archive Safe City Nights returns to Rochester Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports Tokyo 2020 organizers to set 50% venue capacity limit for spectators Updated Dec 2, 2021 Iowa North Iowa wrestling coach weighs in on the addition of a women's wrestling team at the University of Iowa Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Mayo and Lourdes girls' tennis teams take the court Monday afternoon Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you