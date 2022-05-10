Vote to sanction boys' volleyball fails in Minnesota

KIMT News 3 Sports - Boys' volleyball is still not a sanctioned sport in the state.
The MSHSL held a vote on Tuesday and it was just one vote short of passing.
The League's representatives heard from more than a dozen students, parents, and coaches, but it wouldn't be enough to get all of the necessary votes for the change.
"I am very surprised. I thought that with this many people showing up and showing out there support. I just can't imagine," says Centennial High School student Kevin Jansa.
"There isn't a school around that doesn't want to add the next great experience for kids, but at the same time, they recognize the challenge of resources and how many of these programs can they have," says MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens.