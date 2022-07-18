UNI announces 2022 HOF class, including Osage native Mark Schwab

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Osage native Mark Schwab will be inducted into the University of Northern Iowa Hall of Fame later this year.
The school announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Monday, and the inductees are:
- Bob Friedman - Cross Country/Track & Field
- Sarah O'Byrne (Smerage) - Softball
- Chad Rinehart - Football
- Mark Schwab - Wrestling
- Kate Witte - Volleyball
- 1963-64 Men's Basketball Team
- Dr. Bill Thrall - Dr. Jito Kothari Meritorious Service Awar
- Dirk Homewood - Track & Field - Merlin Taylor Academic Hall of Fame Award
You can read the bio on Schwab below:
Considered by the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame as a no-nonsense wrestler who took control of matches early and dominated his competition, Mark Schwab's career in wrestling was one for the record books as both an athlete and coach in Iowa. The Osage, Iowa, native compiled a career record of 114-18 at UNI with a .863 winning percentage, one of the highest in program history. A two-time all-American, he took fifth place at the NCAA championships after a 49-9 his true freshman season at 118 pounds, the most wins ever in a single season at UNI and the most in NCAA history by a true freshman. He went 30-0 in open competition during the 1986-87 season and a bronze medalist in Tblissi, Russia, which was deemed the world's toughest tournament as a redshirt sophomore. He would hold the nation's top ranking in his weight class after a 17-1-2 record before his season-ending injury. After nine knee operations and missing the equivalent of an entire season, Schwab reached the NCAA championships in1989 with a 14-4 record and 34-4 senior campaign earning his second all-American status. Following his competitive career, Schwab entered the coaching profession. He made stops at Purdue and 10 years at the University of Minnesota, winning two NCAA team championships and seven top-three team finishes before taking over the head coaching role at Buena Vista University. He earned Iowa Conference Coach of the year in 2007. Schwab returned to UNI from 2011-2016. Schwab's coaching career included 71 all-Americans and eight NCAA champions. He was an Iowa high school wrestling hall of fame inductee in 1997, entered the Glen Brand HOF in 1998 and a member of the Waterloo Chapter of the Wrestling Hall of Fame. In 2008, he was inducted into the Iowa Coaches Hall of Fame. Schwab and his family were recognized in 2019 by the Dan Gable Museum with the Bowlsby Family Legacy Award. Schwab also earned a master's degree at the University of Minnesota in 2003.